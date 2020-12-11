India has reduced emission intensity of GDP by 21%: Javadekar

India has already reduced the emission intensity of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 21 per cent over 2005 levels, according to Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar. This is in line with India’s commitment to significantly reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by 2030. But other major countries are not as diligent.

“Under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), that were adopted five year ago through the Paris Agreement, India committed to reduce the emission intensity of GDP by 33–35 per cent by 2030…We have already achieved 21 per cent,” Javadekar said.

“The remaining 12–13 per cent will be achieved in the next 10 years. Even though the Paris Agreement was forged in 2015, it will be implementable from 2021,” he added.

Paris Agreement

The Paris Agreement is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is aimed at addressing concerns pertaining to greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance. This is a legally binding international treaty on climate change and was adopted by 196 Parties at Conference of the Parties (COP) 21 in Paris, on December 12, 2015.

Taking a jibe at developed nations for dumping the onus of climate change mitigation on other countries and not honouring their promises, Javadekar said, “The world has committed to park $100 billion for mitigating climate change and assisting developing economies in the energy transition. Now this demand has risen to over $1 trillion over 11 years but these monies are nowhere to be found.”

Technology transfer

Also hitting out at developed nations for not implementing the technology transfer commitments, he said, “The technology transfer as expected is not happening. Technology is coming but at a profit and not as a support…If climate change is a disaster then there should be no profit motive.”

“Probably we are the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Climate Change Agreements. India is the only major country that is complying with the promise of trying to keep global temperatures from rising below 2 degree Celsius by 2030,” he added.