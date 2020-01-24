India needs to clock 9% growth over 5 years to achieve a $5 trillion economy: C Rangarajan

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
For becoming a $5 trillion economy, India needs to clock a sustained growth of about 9 per cent in the next 5-6 years, said C Rangarajan. former Reserve Bank of India Governor.
"$5 trillion is a good aspirational goal. We need to ensure that the economy gets moving and at the same time undertake actions, which will have the effect of putting the economy on a higher growth path. Then only the $5 trillion growth is something that we can achieve,” he said at BusinessLine's 'Budget Countdown' event in Mumbai.
This cannot be achieved unless the economy grows in a sustained way between 8-9 per cent. It has to be closer to 9 per cent.”
Rangarajan observed that the government has to increase capital expenditure and it doesn’t matter even if the fiscal deficit shoots up to 3.6% or 3.8% but the figures being reported by the government should be authentic.
Rangarajan talked about major trends that are impacting the economy which need to be taken into consideration for the upcoming budget preparation.
“The budget to be presented on February 1 has to reckon with three disturbing trends , the first is the decline in the growth rate, the second is a fall in investment rate and the third is the stress under which the Indian financial system is operating,” Rangarajan said.
According to the former RBI Governor, the government need not put the onus on the fiscal deficit for revenue expenditure, rather focus on capital expenditure to boost growth. Setting the fiscal deficit above 3 per cent can only be accepted if the expenditure incurred is capital expenditure.
“ We should move away from this whole concept of fiscal deficit, revenue deficit and the deficit because of capital expenditure and allow what is called in the UK the golden rule, under which the Government can incur any amount so long the expenditure is capital expenditure,”
. The current state of the banking system and the amount of Non Performing Assets (NPA) that have been accumulated is a direct result of the banks exuberance shown over the years. This has lead to increased expenditure for the government. The government must clearly define the extent up to which they can own the banking system, he suggested.
Rashesh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group who delivered a special address also focused on the impact of NPAs on the economy, attributing the current NPA situation to risk aversion.
“We have a lot of liquidity in the banking system but we are seeing risk aversion at an all-time high as there is no appetite for taking even ordinary risks due to NPAs and credit clearance cycle,” he said.
Shah suggested that the country had seen similar slowdowns in the past and that the current state of the economy is a similar one, rather than a crisis.
Shah suggested that the budget can aim at increasing foreign capital through asset monetization while simultaneously maximizing savings.
“There is a lot of global capital available,” he said. “ We can use that to complement the household savings that we have. Our household savings and the global capital could give the spur to investment that is required.”
The overall challenge for the government in the upcoming budget to be presented in the Parliament on February 1 is to define policies for reviving growth while focusing on expenditure and investment for maximizing the growth rate.
