India touches 100-GW solar goal

India’s installed solar power generation capacity added with projects under auction and installation has crossed 100GW, the Ministry of Power said on Thursday.

At the end of April, the installed solar generation capacity in the country was 40.5GW, the Ministry said on Twitter. Projects under construction and under bid add up to 36.48GW and 24.42GW, respectively. In total, the approved domestic solar capacity now stands at 101.39GW.

“This is despite losing one year because of Covid. The progress made by India in the sphere of energy transition and renewable expansion is being acknowledged world-wide, and our country has emerged as the most favoured investment destination,” the Ministry said.

In June 2015, the central government had increased the national solar mission capacity from 22GW to 100GW by 2022.