India won’t attend opening, closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics: MEA

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022
Move follows China’s decision to make a PLA commander who suffered injuries at Galwan a torchbearer

India will not attend the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in response to China’s decision to make a regimental commander of the People’s Liberation Army, who suffered severe injuries during the Galwan clash, a torchbearer at the event, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

“It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like Olympics. I wish to inform that the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Following Bagchi’s statement, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati tweeted that Doordarhsan Sports channel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies.

Published on February 03, 2022

