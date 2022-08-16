Indian Bureau of Mines to create individual portal for Mines Ministry

In compliance with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the Union Ministry of Mines will set up an individual portal to Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) through BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo informatics).

So far, two data layers have been created, the Centre said in a statement. The first layer covers the spatial data of mineral concessions which includes existing mining lease and existing composite license granted through auction. The second layer includes mineral auction block which have been auctioned successfully but execution of mining lease is pending.

Spatial data of around 3,154 mining leases (both working and non-working including auctioned blocks) covering 2,97,200 hectare area across the country has been uploaded on the portal, which is being validated, the statement said. The process of validation is likely to be completed by the end of this month, it added.