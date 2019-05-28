Economy

‘Indian standards for fire-survival cables soon’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) may soon propose an Indian standard for fire-survival cables.

Most short-circuits and electrical fires are caused because of melting of cables and presently there are no standards to be followed for fire-survival cables in India.

The move is important in the backdrop of heightened awareness about fire-safety in the light of several deaths in recent accidents. “Presently the domestic industry is benchmarking itself to the British Standard BS 7846 for fire-survival cables. These cables are supposed to withstand temperatures up to 950°C for at least three hours. This is to ensure that elevators and fire pumps are operational to ensure a safe passage for inhabitants,” said Sanjeev Ranjan, Managing Director at the International Copper Association.

“The BIS is in the process of standardising parameters for fire-survival cables and it is likely to complete this in the next six months. Since copper has a melting point of 1085°C, it will be mandatory for these cables to have copper,” he said.

