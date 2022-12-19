India's coal production will touch one billion tonnes in FY24 from 900 million tonnes this fiscal, as the country gears up to stop the import of thermal coal by 2024-25, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Parliament on Monday.

Replying to queries in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, the Coal Minister said India's domestic coal requirement will reach 1,500 million tonnes by 2030, for which the nation needs to scale up its production.

"As far as production is concerned, in FY14, it was 566 million tonnes. This year, our total production will be 900 million tonnes, this means all our PSUs are producing at the optimum level," Joshi said in the Rajya Sabha.

Related Stories India’s coal demand grew at highest pace globally in 2022 IEA’s report pointed out that India’s consumption doubled since 2007 at an annual growth rate of 6 per cent, and is set to continue to be the growth engine for global coal demand READ NOW

Without naming any political party, the Minister said the previous regime was riddled with scams whereas, the current dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring energy security for India.

"Our requirement by 2030 will be 1,500 million tonnes, and for that, we have to scale up our production, the previous regime, they did not produce, there were only scams, and today, we are producing and we are ensuring energy security for India, for that coal is needed," Joshi said.

As per demand projections, coal mines are planned and their operations are run to ensure the energy security of the country. Development of new mines is also required towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to reduce import dependence. Coal demand of 1500 million tonnes per annum is projected by various agencies by 2030.

Related Stories About 2.94 lakh hectare area in India acquired for coal mining Coal India and its subsidiaries acquired 1.78 lakh hectares, while SCCL acquired 16,967 hectares of land from farmers or landholders READ NOW

"This year our production will be 900 million tonnes, next year it will be 1 billion tonnes. During their time, coal was under the regime of scams. Our regime under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I would like to assure this House, from 2024-25, we will stop the import of thermal coal," said the minister.

Operations of coal mines are monitored by the Government on regular basis.