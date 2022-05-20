India’s FDI inflow inches up to $83.57 billion in FY22

India’s FDI inflow touched a high of $83.57 billion in FY22, marginally more than the previous fiscal’s $81.97 billion. Computer software and hardware emerged as the top recipient sector, followed by the services sector and automobiles industry, according to data released by the government.

The country managed to attract the highest-ever FDI in FY22 despite military operations in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday stated.

Top investor countries in terms of FDI equity inflow include Singapore (27 per cent of inflow), the US (18 per cent), and Mauritius (16 per cent). Computer software and hardware was the top recipient sector with around 25 per cent share. The services sector and the automobile industry each attracted 12 per cent of FDI equity inflow.

FDI equity inflow in manufacturing shot up by 76 per cent to $21.34 billion from $12.09 billion in FY21, the release said.

Among States, Karnataka was the top recipient with 38 per cent share, followed by Maharashtra (26 per cent) and Delhi (14 per cent). A majority of the equity inflow of Karnataka was in computer software and hardware (35 per cent), automobile (20 per cent) and education (12 per cent).