International trade, capital, and information flow on track to recovery post-Covid-19 setback: DHL report

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Globalisation is on track to recovery after facing a major setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the DHL Global Connectedness Index 2020 report.
DHL and the NYU Stern School of Business released the seventh edition of its DHL Global Connectedness Index 2020 (GCI). The report tracks international flows of trade, capital, information and people across 169 countries and territories
As per the report, “International trade has rebounded strongly after a sharp plunge at the onset of the pandemic and remains a vital backbone for economies worldwide.”
Overall, current forecasts predict that the global connectedness index will fall significantly in 2020 due to the distancing effects of Covid-19 on societies. These include border closures, travel bans and passenger airlines.
However, international trade and capital flow are recovering strongly despite the negative impact on tourism. The lack of in-person contact and the acceleration of digitalisation has also led to an increase in international data flows, boosting international internet traffic, phone calls and e-commerce..
“The current crisis has shown how indispensable international connections are for maintaining the global economy, securing people's livelihoods and helping companies strengthen their trading levels,” said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.
“Connected supply chains and logistics networks play an essential role in keeping the world running and stabilizing globalization especially at a time of a crisis that spans our globe. This reminds us of the need to stay prepared for any challenge. The recent vaccine breakthrough has put a spotlight on the systemic importance of fast and secure medical logistics dependent on a worldwide interconnected network that effectively ensures international distribution.”
GCI lead author Steven A. Altman, Senior Research Scholar and Director of the DHL Initiative on Globalization at the NYU Stern School of Business said, “Stronger global connectedness could accelerate the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as countries that connect more to international flows tend to enjoy faster economic growth.”
Talking about India, Altman said, “India's global connectedness has remained fairly stable over the last few years. So, no big increases, but no big decreases and connectedness for India.”
“If we look at India's level of connectedness versus excellence, India has been outperforming on the capital information and people parts. But the trade part is still below what we would predict. If we look forward in terms of prospects for recovery, that would highlight the possibility of untapped potential for further trade growth, to accelerate recovery in India,” Altman added.
“India has enormous potential as being one of our top five or six markets for many years,” said Pearson.
“It's growing well. It had an extremely difficult period in COVID, where we just had to knuckle down and continue to reinforce the regulatory instructions we were getting, but we have great open potential for India,” he added.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
With as many iterations as components, this Burmese dish is a well-travelled one
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...