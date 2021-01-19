IT majors witness lowest attrition numbers in Q3

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
With employees preferring to play it safe, India’s top IT companies reported lowest attrition numbers in the December quarter. Tata Consultancy Services registered its lowest-ever attrition, while HCL Technologies and Wipro reported a three-year low.
TCS’ attrition number dipped to 7.6 per cent in the December quarter as against 8.9 per cent in the previous quarter; HCL’s declined to 10.2 per cent (excluding involuntary attrition and digital process operations), as against 12.2 per cent reported in the previous quarter. Wipro’s attrition number was flat at 11 per cent (voluntary trailing 12 months; IT services excluding digital, operations and platform).
However, Infosys’ Q3 attrition at 10 per cent was slightly higher than the previous quarter. Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys, told analysts: “...voluntary attrition for IT services eased up to 10 per cent although lower than our comfort band of 14-15 per cent.”
Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing solutions company, said the shift in enterprise hiring combined with employees not voluntarily venturing out seeking greener pastures during Covid-19, has contributed to some of the lowest attrition percentages reported. One has to wait another quarter to see if the unusually low attrition rates are sustainable for enterprises that are back in business in full swing, he said.
The dip in attrition numbers should also be seen in the context of net headcount additions with all of them registering their highest quarterly net additions in Q3. “High net additions typically drive low attrition as a mathematical derivative,” he said. Fresh hiring, experts say, has targeted freshers and lateral hiring from smaller IT companies.
Yugal Joshi, Vice-President, Everest Group, a research firm, said employees do not want to leave their employer at this point of time given the uncertainty. Also, as demand picks up, they are getting deployed into projects, and therefore, either do not want or cannot leave their employer. But they are staying mostly because things are now looking up.
According to V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer, TCS, the attrition in the third quarter includes all departures, voluntary and involuntary. “It was an all-time low, even by our own standards. However, as growth returns across the industry, we expect to see attrition inch up from these very low levels,” he told analysts while discussing the third quarter results.
For Wipro, attrition has held up for the last two quarters and has been flat. “But given the momentum in the market, I see this could be a rising trend in the coming quarter,” Saurabh Govil, Chief HR Officer, Wipro, told analysts.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...