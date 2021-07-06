JLR commences deliveries of new Range Rover Evoque

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday said it has commenced deliveries of a new version of Range Rover Evoque in the country.
The updated Evoque comes with 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrains.
The 2-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW, while the diesel engine generates 150 kW. The price of the model starts from ₹64.12 lakh (ex-showroom).
“Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design.
“With the introduction of new interior colourways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient,” JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.
The new Range Rover Evoque comes with new features such as 3D surround camera, cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter, wireless device charging with phone signal booster and new infotainment system.
