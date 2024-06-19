The Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, in a series of tweets, announced the state government’s deliberation to offer 20 percent subsidy support for semiconductor manufacturing companies.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka minister tweeted at the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, indicating the government’s willingness to extend subsidy support to semiconductor manufacturers, citing the Gujarat government’s example. “I am happy that the union minister has responded positively to my request to extend similar subsidies to our state,” tweeted the minister.

Earlier this week, union minister and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy had questioned the Centre and Gujarat government’s decision to offer a subsidy of ₹3.2 crores to US-based microchip manufacturer Micron for every job created in the state.

In his tweet, M.B. Patil said, “I am happy Kumaraswamy responded appropriately to my request to allow Karnataka to do the same. The state government has asked whether it can support a semiconductor manufacturing company. Like the central government in Gujarat, we too have given money. If a 50 percent discount is given, the state government is ready to give 20 percent subsidy.” He added that he was confident the Union Minister would not back down on his promise to implement the subsidy.

The Congress MLA also stated that he did not intend to argue with the centre or the Union Minister. “There is no politics in the development of the state. I will meet him personally and request his support in securing a semiconductor plant in Karnataka,” he tweeted.

Political analyst Harish Ramaswamy commented, “I am not in favor of semiconductors but am instead rooting for smaller and medium industries to grow. Often, we aim very high despite not being able to support them. The situation is that India is probably trying to emulate the Chinese model which is not right for us. We have entrepreneurship, which is now blossoming. We need to support these small-scale industries. I believe in this traditional method of growth of industries which would have longevity, especially in manufacturing.”

Adding that politically, we do not generally rely on economists for decisions of this magnitude, he said, “Like we need to change the rhetorics and the language of politics, we need to change the approach towards economic decisions also. Unless done professionally, there will be misjudgments, mismanagement, and misplaced priorities.”