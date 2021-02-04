KEL to commission power transformer manufacturing plant on February 9

The State-owned Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL) is all set to commission its new power transformer manufacturing plant set up an investment of ₹12.5 crore.

The power transformer plant located at Mamala near Kochi is capable of manufacturing transformers up to the capacity of 10 MVA, said Shaji M. Varghese, Managing Director, KEL.

The trial production of power transformers has been going on successfully in the plant, which has a production capacity of 1500 MVA per year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the plant through video conferencing on February 9. Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan will preside over the function at KEL’s Mamala facility alongwith Electricity Minister M. M. Mani as the chief guest. An electric vehicle charging station, set up in front of the new plant, will also be inaugurated.

According to the Managing Director, the electric vehicle charging station, located on Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, was set up as part of the company’s plans to begin manufacturing of charging units for electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles have been gaining popularity and more number of people is expected to switch to electric vehicles in the coming years,” he said, adding that the charging station will be useful for vehicles travelling to Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Idukki and Munnar from Ernakulam.

The company is also planning to set up an NABL-accredited laboratory for testing and certification of transformers, other power equipment, and electronic items as part of the power transformer plant.

The project proposal for the same has been submitted to the State for its approval. With this, transformer manufacturers and other power equipment manufacturers in the state need not to depend on labs located in other states, he said.