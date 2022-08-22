Labour Ministry meets stakeholders to build consensus on roll out of Codes

For a possible roll-out of the long pending Labour Codes later this year, the Union Labour Ministry is holding meetings with stakeholders, including industry representatives, to work on a possible roadmap.

According to sources, the Labour Ministry has been engaged in consultations with various stakeholders throughout the month of August.

The industry is understood to have agreed to the proposal to cap allowances at 50 per cent of the total salary. However, they have called for at least a two-month switchover period from the time the codes are notified to enable them to transition successfully. They are also understood to have sought an amnesty scheme under the various labour legislations.

The discussions come ahead of the conference with State Labour Ministers.

“The Labour Ministry is trying to build consensus on the issues and take them forward at the upcoming National Labour Conference later this month,” said a source.

The government has codified 29 national labour laws into four codes, including the Code on Wages, the Code on Social Security, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and the Industrial Relations Code.