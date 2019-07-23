Deadline to file I-T returns extended to August 31

Taking a big load off your mind!
Services that help fliers carry excess baggage without any hassle are coming in
Salaried taxpayers, those with business income but out of the tax audit net and people taxed under presumptive incomes will have more time to file their income-tax returns this year.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of I-T returns for such categories of assesses for the Assessment Year 2019-20 to August 31 this year. They were earlier required to file their returns by July 31.
“The due date for filing of income tax returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the CBDT extends the ‘due date’ for filing of income tax returns from July 31, 2019 to August 31, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” a CBDT release said.
There had been demands for a deadline extension since the issuance of the TDS statement for FY19 was delayed.
