Limited CPI data show vegetable prices fell in May

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
For the second successive month, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected data collection. Consequently, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) could not present a complete picture of retail inflation for the month of May.
Although this office prepared the Index of Industrial Production for the month of April, it made it clear that it is not comparable as it is based on limited data.
Retail inflation is represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the limited data, though index for vegetables came down sharply to 150.6 in May, from 168.6 in April, for pulses it went up from 150.4 to 151.2. Fruits and cereals did not see much change.
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA, said while the double-digit inflation levels for pulses, meat and fish, and oils and fats in May are a cause of concern, many of the sub-groups recorded a month-on-month moderation in prices. In particular, vegetable prices corrected appreciably in May relative to the previous month, suggesting an easing of supply disruptions, amid low demand from the restaurants and hotels segment.
The ongoing supply cuts and a gradual recovery in global demand following the easing of lockdowns, have driven up the prices of crude oil, even as it remain considerably lower than the year-ago level. The sequential rise in prices has transmitted into the retail selling price of petrol and diesel by the OMCs in the current month, which will push up inflationary pressures in June.
Social distancing norms and the mismatch in labour availability in urban areas may drive up prices in some sectors. However, behavioural changes and economic uncertainty are likely to continue to curb domestic demand for non-essential goods and services even after the economy is unlocked, which would curtail the pricing power of producers. “Benefitting from the favourable base effect related to food items in H2 FY21 (2020-21), we expect the average y-o-y CPI inflation to cool to around 4 per cent in FY21 from 4.8 per cent in FY20,” she said while expecting another round or policy rate cut, at least by 25 basis points (100 basis points mean 1 percentage point).
Meanwhile, the CSO said that in view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain the spread of Covid-19, a majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March onwards. This had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the month of April, where a number of responding units have reported nil production. “Consequently, it is not appropriate to compare the IIP of April with earlier months and users may like to observe the changes in IIP in the following months,” it said while adding that the Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.
Overall index for industrial growth was at 56.3 while for manufacturing it was 45.1. All other indices, be it for mining (78.3), capital goods (7.7), consumer durables (5.5) or for consumer non-durables (89.4), were on the expected lines. Only, electricity was better than all others with index of 126.1. This shows work-from-home and rising temperature pushed power demand.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...