11 GoAir flights delayed due to operational issues

As many as 11 GoAir flights were delayed on Monday due to operational issues.

A GoAir spokesperson, the delays and cancellations are due to a combination of factors such as inclement weather, low visibility conditions and runway maintenance in certain parts of the country which further aggravated with flight duty time limitation (FDTL) of the crew.

The pilots have a limited number of hours to fly in a day according to the DGCA rules. The pilots and crews could end up taking two-three flights depending on the duration of the flight.

According to a source in GoAir, the issues have prevailed over two days in a cascading effect. GoAir has 5000 employees and is operating to 33 destinations as of now, 25 domestic and 8 international and a fleet size of 54 aircraft.

“Even if there is a delay in flight and then the company has to find an alternative pilot and crew which hasn’t crossed the limit, leaving us with no option but to cancel or delay the flights,” the person explained.

“If there is fatigue, the pilot will not be able to fly a safe flight. Even if there is a delay in a flight, the roster is on and thus, if a pilot crosses the set limit, the pilot’s license can be revoked,” the person added requesting anonymity.

A GoAir spokesperson added that all the passengers have been taken care of and served refreshments and that the airline has initiated all possible steps to minimise inconvenience to the passengers.

Passengers expressed their ire on Twitter.

Been at the airport since 3AM for a 5 AM flight that has been repeatedly delayed and all possible reasons have been given. Started with technical issues, to pilot strike to bad weather condition (when all other flights are running). Currently it shows flight is at 11.15 AM #GoAir — Veri-fied Red (@MahirLFC) December 2, 2019