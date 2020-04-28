₹50 lakh compensation for Port workers in case of death due to Covid-19

The Ministry of Shipping has decided that all the Major Ports may grant compensation/Ex-Gratia of ₹50 lakh in the event of loss of life due to Covid-19 to the dependent members/legal heirs of the port employees employed directly or through contract by the port.

All port employees including contractual labourers employed directly by the Port and other contractual employees are covered, said the official statement.

Monetary Compensation is declared to cover the risk of life due to Covid-19 contamination while discharging the Port related duty. Port Chairman is the competent authority for the settling claims/disbursement of the compensation/Ex-Gratia and verifying authority for the cause of death from Covid-19. This compensation is applicable only for the Covid-19 pandemic and shall be in force up to September 30 this year, subject to review thereafter.