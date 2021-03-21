AAI to identify sites at Tirupati, 2 other airports for maintenance and repair

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Centre’s efforts to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft is beginning to take wings. While the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is gearing up to identify a site and invite bids for an MRO at Tirupati and two other airports, new ventures have been announced by multiple players, including Boeing, Airbus, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Pratt & Whitney, for setting up repair facilities in India.
Currently, about 85 per cent of airline-related repair work is done outside the country at MROs located in UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, EU and US, among others. Indian aviation operators spend close to $1.4 billion on overseas MRO services. A senior official at the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that “site identification for the MRO at Tirupati will be carried out by AAI and thereafter bid process will be initiated. This is part of the efforts by the Government to make it easier for MROs to be set up. For example, AAI has come up with a liberal MRO policy with significantly reduced land rentals. Revenue share payment to AAI by MRO has also been abolished.”
Last year, the Finance Ministry had reduced GST on MRO from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. In addition, transactions contracted by foreign OEMs in India are treated as exports with zero rated GST.
“Indian MRO is headed towards a period of high growth. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has made genuine efforts in solving long-pending issues that have plagued the industry. Our journey towards creating an ecosystem to make India a global MRO hub has begun,” Bharat Malkani, President, MRO Association of India said.
The MoCA official added: “The impact of the reforms in the MRO space will reflect in the next two to three years as new business alliances are forged and fresh investments come into India and new MRO infrastructure including aircraft hangers, tooling etc is developed,” the MoCA official added.
Nripendra Singh, a Growth & Strategy Consultant at Frost & Sullivan, too felt that the initial push could be a good boost for the industry, as it could motivate the players to invest more in the sector.
Aviation consultancy firm AT-TV’s Independent Consultant, Koushik Jagathalaprathaban, said India is sitting on a golden egg worth $1.4 billion but execution is key. “Stakeholders should note that comprehensive coordination is still required and given the exacting nature of the industry, one is only as strong as the weakest link,” he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...