AAI to raise $300 million via ECBs,to part-fund ₹25,000-cr capex

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to raise up to $300 million through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) in the next financial year as part of its ₹25,000-crore capex.
The funds will be raised to create and strengthen the country’s airport infrastructure.
The State-owned airport operator secured Board approval last month to raise funds through the ECB route, Arvind Singh, Chairman of AAI, said on the sidelines of Wings India 2020 Aviation Show.
From a monopoly situation of managing airports in the country, we now have both public and private operators, with the private sector operators accounting for more than 50 per cent of the total traffic handled in the country.
Given the market potential and the government’s vision to have 100 more airports in the country, AAI is planning to augment capacity from 345 million to 700 million over the next five years. This will be by building new airports, upgrading existing airports and unused airstrips.
In 2020-21, AAI expects to deploy about ₹5,000 crore and plans to fund about 40 per cent through debt. Of the rest, ₹500 crore will be provided by the government for developing smaller airports for regional flights, and through internal accruals, he said.
In the past five years, 48 under-served airports have been operationalised, boosting the regional connectivity that is generating huge traffic and contributing to the overall growth of the aviation sector.
Earlier, during a panel discussion, participants from Airbus, Boeing, Vistara, GMR and Embraer were upbeat on the potential of the aviation sector.
Gavin Eccles, Managing Partner, GE Consulting & Advisory, felt that India needs to build several airports in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to boost the growth of the aviation.
Your face could soon be your boarding card when you are catching a flight from Vijayawada, Pune, Varanasi and Kolkata.
These airports, managed by AAI, plan to introduce facial recognition-based boarding for passengers flying through this airport. “The project should get under way by October this year,” Arvind Singh told BusinessLine on the sidelines of Wings India 2020.
Trials for facial recognition on domestic passengers were done between July 1 and 31, 2019 at the Hyderabad airport. To be able to use this facility, the passenger has to register with the airport operator — in the case of Hyderabad GVK, Kolkata, Vijayawada and two other airports with the AAI.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...