Abhibus ties up with IRCTC

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

AbhiBus.com, an online marketplace for bus ticketing services, has tied up with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), allowing its customers to buy or cancel tickets. They can postpone their tickets as well on its platform. “AbhiBus.com customer can also use the platform locator option and coach position to directly move to the respective platform and in the direction of the coach without wasting time checking for that information,” Sudhakar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of AbhiBus.com, has said.

