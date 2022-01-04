Logistics

Adani Ports handles 234.31 mt cargo in Apr-Dec

BL Mumbai Bureau January 4 | Updated on January 04, 2022

Container terminal of Mundra Port in Gujarat   -  REUTERS

Flagship port Mundra handled 113 mt of cargo

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) said the cargo volumes handled at its network of 12 ports rose 35 per cent between April and December of FY22 to 234.31 million tonnes (mt).

During the nine-month period, Mundra — the flagship port of APSEZ — handled 113 mt of cargo,a growth of 8 per cent, while the other ports grew by 74 per cent and contributed 52 per cent of the total cargo, the Ahmedabad-based port operator and India’s biggest private port firm told the stock exchange in a regulatory filing.

A promising 2022 to see more tech-driven disruptions in logistics

The container volume handled by APSEZ crossed 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with 4.9 million TEUs handled by Mundra port.

Cochin Port Trust to conduct trial shipment of jute products next week

Dry cargo volume grew by 49 per cent to cross 116 mt, it added.

Published on January 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.