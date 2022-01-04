Adani Ports handles 234.31 mt cargo in Apr-Dec

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) said the cargo volumes handled at its network of 12 ports rose 35 per cent between April and December of FY22 to 234.31 million tonnes (mt).

During the nine-month period, Mundra — the flagship port of APSEZ — handled 113 mt of cargo,a growth of 8 per cent, while the other ports grew by 74 per cent and contributed 52 per cent of the total cargo, the Ahmedabad-based port operator and India’s biggest private port firm told the stock exchange in a regulatory filing.

The container volume handled by APSEZ crossed 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with 4.9 million TEUs handled by Mundra port.

Dry cargo volume grew by 49 per cent to cross 116 mt, it added.