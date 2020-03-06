Air India divestment: Last date to be extended for completion process

The government on Friday hinted at providing some extra time for the completion of divestment of its stake in Air India.

“ We will provide people with a little extra time that we lost because of the other questions. Let me say on record that the process is going extremely well,” Hardeep Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation said on Friday. The Minister did not spell out details of how much more time will be provided. There has a delay of 14 days as the interested parties were earlier supposed to submit their written queries about the bidding process by February 22, which was extended till Friday evening (March 6).

Speaking to newspersons a little later Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary Civil Aviation merely said, “it stays,” when asked whether the last date for submission of written queries from those interested in bidding for Air India is being extended.