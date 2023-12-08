Leading global aerospace company, Airbus Helicopters, has joined hands with Indian private player, Indamer, to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities which is expected to boost the operational capabilities of rotary-wing aircrafts in the country. Under authorisation from Airbus Helicopters, Indamer will provide MRO services for Airbus helicopters at its facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi and Nagpur, the Airbus said in an official statement on Friday.

According to the Airbus, currently there are more than 100 of its helicopters, including H125, H130, H135, Dauphin and the recently delivered H145s that are used by operators throughout India, particularly in the oil and gas, commercial and business aviation segments. Pawan Hans, the national helicopter operator, owns the world’s largest fleet of civil Dauphin helicopters, it added.

The Indamer-Airbus Helicopters MRO will provide faster turnaround for servicing and help create an efficient after-market experience for Airbus Helicopters customers not only in India but also in the wider South Asia region, the leading global aerospace company observed. Indamer is already the largest MRO operator for helicopters, having presence in multiple locations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi.

The Airbus helicopters said it’s collaboration with Indamer is the latest in Airbus’ expanding industrial footprint in India, which seeks to put in place the building blocks for a mature, comprehensive aerospace ecosystem in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the Nagpur facility on Friday in the presence of Romain Trapp, Executive Vice-President, Customer Support and Services for Airbus Helicopters, and Prajay Patel, Director, Indamer Aviation Pvt. Ltd., along with Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, and Sunny Guglani, Head of Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia.

