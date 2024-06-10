Ajay Sharma has been appointed President of the Hyderabad Goods Transport Association (HGTA) for two years. He is Executive Director of Efficient Roadlines Pvt Ltd.

In the Annual General Meeting to announce a new body of office bearers, he was elected President of the 53-year-old trade body of transporters, a statement said.

The other office bearers include Vineel Parvataneni of Navata Road Transport as Vice President, Vivek Gupta of Express Roadways Pvt Ltd as General Secretary, K. Raghavendra of Mangala Goods Transport as Joint Secretary, and Ashok Goel of JSTC Logistics as Treasurer.

The Managing Committee members include Rajesh Singh, Ajit Bhandari, Satyug Kejriwal, Azeem Uddin, Ravi Goel, Pratik Kumar Garg, Rahul Garg, Praveen Kumar Sharma, Ajay Pilania, and Praveen Goel.