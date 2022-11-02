Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the addition of Pune to its network with direct connectivity from Bengaluru starting November 23, 2022. Pune is the ninth destination in Akasa Air’s network and its second city in Maharashtra after Mumbai. The newly commencing double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route start with their first frequency on November 23, 2022, and the second frequency will be added from November 26, 2022.

Witnessing growing demand, the airline is also further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Starting November 23, 2022, a sixth & seventh frequency will commence on this popular route, taking the total up to seven daily flight options between the two metros. Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune. Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations and expects to cross approximately 58 daily flights by end of November 2022.

Offer enhanced connectivity

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Pune to our fast-expanding network as our second destination in Maharashtra. Connecting two of the most important IT hubs in India – Pune & Bengaluru, will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air’s signature experience with our dependable, warm & efficient service coupled with affordable fares. Further strengthening our domestic connectivity, we are pleased to add two more frequencies to the high-capacity Bengaluru-Mumbai route, with this we cross 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting across seven destinations”.

Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations with a total of thirteen routes across nine cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala and Pune. It will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

