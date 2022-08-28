hamburger

Akasa Air suffers data breach

PTI | New Delhi, August 28 | Updated on: Aug 28, 2022
Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, email addresses, and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals.

Akasa Air says temporary technical configuration error resulted in data breach

Akasa Air has suffered data breach resulting in access of user information by unauthorised individuals.

The airline has apologised to its customers and has "self-reported the incident" to CERT-In, according to a communication.

In the communication posted on its website, the airline said a temporary technical configuration error related to login and sign-up service was reported on August 25.

“As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, email addresses, and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals.”

"We can confirm to you that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," the airline said. 

Published on August 28, 2022
civil aviation
airlines and aviation
CERT-In
