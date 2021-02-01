Allied sectors will also gain from proposals for roads

The Centre has planned more economic corridors to boost road infrastructure, including 11,000 km of national highway infrastructure, this year. This is expected to encourage and offer relief to related sectors including logistics, cement and transport.

“We have already started observing that the increased outlays in road sector, infrastructure development, railways, gas pipeline development will create a major boost to the V-shaped recovery,” said Vivek Bhatia, MD and CEO, thyssenkrupp Industries India

Companies in the logistics sector will also gain. “Proposals to boost operational contingencies of road infrastructure and build more economic corridors have the potential to increase efficiencies across the logistics ecosystem and simulate regional economies to encourage local entrepreneurial initiatives,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics.

Vishal Sharma CEO – Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker, said: “The fund allocation for the infra development of the transport sector, including roads and railways, is definitely a positive push for the logistics industry and will have a long-term impact on last-mile deliveries.”

Economic corridors

“With more than 13,000 km of roads awarded under the Bharat Mala project and an addition of 11,000 km NH corridor by March 2022, it is going to strengthen the physical infrastructure sector and bring ground-breaking transformation in the logistics sector,” said Abhik Mitra, MD and CEO, SpotOn Logistics.