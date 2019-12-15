Ankur Garg appointed as chief commercial officer at AirAsia India

AirAsia India on Sunday announced the appointment of Ankur Garg as its chief commercial officer (CCO), a role in which he will be in-charge of areas such as network and revenue management, marketing and sales, and cargo.

Garg had quit as the vice-president of revenue management at IndiGo a few weeks back.

“Ankur Garg takes over from Mr Sanjay Kumar, AirAsia India’s Chief Operation Officer (COO)...Garg will report to Sunil Bhaskaran, MD and CEO, AirAsia India,” the airline said in a statement.