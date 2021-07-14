APFT, AAI tie-up to establish training unit at Kalaburagi

Asia Pacific Flight Training (APFT), a DGCA approved organisation, has recently entered into an agreement with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to establish a Flight Training Organisation at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka.

Based at Hyderabad, it provides training for aviation professionals across multiple disciplines.

This is to be set up on a Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBOMT) basis. It is in line with the vision of Asia Pacific Flight Training to produce well- rounded aviation professionals.

The Agreement was signed by Hemanth DP, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific Flight Training and Gnaneswara Rao, Airport Director (AAI), Kalaburagi Airport, Karnataka.

Hemanth, in a statement, said, “I am thankful to Airport Authority of India, DGCA & Ministry of Civil Aviation, for facilitating this initiative under the Prime Minister’s ‘Athmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ vision in Pilot Training.”

India is expected to be the third-largest aviation market in the world by 2025, and there is a vast requirement for well-trained pilots.

In September 2020, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had stated in Rajya Sabha that India requires 9,488 pilots by 2024-25. The Government is seeking to upgrade the flight training infrastructure to meet the growing demand.