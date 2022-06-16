Bharat Gaurav train service from Madurai to Prayagraj Sangam to commence from June 23

The Southern Railway’s (SR) second theme-based Bharat Gaurav train service will commence on June 23 from Madurai to Prayagraj Sangam. The first service was commenced on Tuesday from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi with nearly 70 per cent occupancy, said an official.

The 12-day pilgrimage itinerary from Madurai to Prayagraj Sangam will be via Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, and Varanasi, and back to Madurai through Vijayawada and Chennai. Travel Times (India) Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based registered service provider will operate the service.

The service provider has placed the rake request demand online for 16 coaches comprising six 3AC coaches; seven sleeper class; one pantry car and two seating and luggage rakes.

The Coimbatore-Shirdi package would cost ₹12,999 for First AC; ₹9,999 for 2nd AC; ₹7,999 for third AC and ₹4,999 for sleeper. The service stops at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Bengaluru and Mantralayam.

For the Madurai to Prayagraj Sangam, the cost is being worked out, said an official.

Indian Railways introduced the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme last November to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and historical places. The SR bagged eight registrations from service providers under the scheme.