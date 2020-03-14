Boeing 787-9 arrives in style

Work in the time of Corona
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft of Vistara was given a traditional water canon welcome as it taxied to its parking stand at the Begumpet airport, the venue of Wings India 2020.
Vistara is the only Indian airline to have an aircraft on display at the air show. It ordered for five more 787-9s. The aircraft was unveiled to the public on March 2 this year.
One fire tender on each side of the runway sprayed water on the aircraft. The first ever 787-9 to land in India was flown in by Captain Amitabh Singh and Karan Sindhu.
The aircraft, which landed here this morning to make a special appearance at the aviation show, will leave Hyderabad at about 3 p.m.
The 787-9 Dreamliner can fly 296 passengers 7,530 nautical miles or about 13,950 km, allowing airlines the ability to grow routes first opened by the 787-8. (The 787-8 can fly 248 passengers up to 13,530 km.)
Vistara will initially use this aircraft on some domestic routes before using it to launch long haul flights, possibly to Europe or a country in the Far East.
Vistara is yet to announce when the first commercial flight will be flown with this aircraft. The aircraft has seats in business class, where lie flat beds are available in premium economy and economy class.
