Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines on Thursday announced commencing daily flights to the Chennai International Airport, connecting Chennai and Singapore’s Changi Airport. The airline will operate a 180-seater A320 aircraft daily, from Sunday, November 5.

The aircraft will carry passengers from Singapore to Chennai on November 5 and then fly back to Singapore at 12.35 am on November 6. Scoot last operated from Chennai prior to this in March 2020, before the pandemic. According to its website, a roundtrip from Chennai to Singapore will cost one somewhere around Rs 15,000, in the first week of November.

The announcement about the resumption of services was made at a press meet in Chennai by Brian Torey, General Manager, India and West Asia, Scoot. Torey said that apart from Chennai, the airline also operates out of five other airports in India, namely, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Vishakhapatnam. Currently, Chennai is the only metro from where Scoot operates.

“India has always been an important market for Scoot, and we are thrilled to commence daily operations to and from Chennai. We are committed to serving the growing demand for travel in this market and connecting travellers from the capital city of Tamil Nadu to Scoot’s extensive network beyond Singapore, such as Melbourne, Hanoi, Bangkok, Seoul and even Guangzhou,” said Torey.

Cabin luggage

Torey also said that being a young airline, Scoot has a lot to offer to the new generation of travellers, who have resumed travel post-pandemic. “For instance, we allow our travelers to carry cabin luggage as heavy as 10 kilograms,” he said. Most airlines allow a 7 kg cabin baggage per passenger. “They also get to carry 40 kg cabin luggage. Also, our crew (called Scootees) are trained to provide high-quality service to our passengers,” he added. He also said that passengers can earn KrisFlyer (Singapore Airlines’ frequent flyer program) miles flying Scoot too.

While the flight to Singapore will depart daily at 12.35 AM, the onward flight is set to arrive at 11.50 PM. Scoot, which began its operations in 2012, is a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. It began its operations in India in 2016.