Passenger vehicle makers have announced measures to support the cyclone-affected customers in Chennai and some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Top car maker Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with its dealer partners and made several arrangements at its workshops.

The Company has identified and assigned area-specific Service Managers to assist distressed customers. Their contact information has been shared for direct communication so that customers get quick service support, said a statement.

It has also mobilized 46 tow trucks from neighbouring cities and activated 34 Maruti Road Side Assistance vehicles for quick responses, while augmenting spare parts inventory for ready availability.

It has also collaborated with insurance firms for faster claim processing and settlement. “To ensure customer mobility is not hampered even when their vehicle is under repair, the Company is providing loaner cars and has also partnered with cab service providers, it added.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd said it has assigned a Special Task Force to assist its Customers. It will be offering Road Side Assistance for flood-affected customer vehicles free of cost. Also, it will offer 50 per cent support on depreciation amount on insurance claims of flood-affected customer vehicles

Also, the company’s service network has been put on a high state of preparedness to attend to an expected higher influx of vehicles, it added.