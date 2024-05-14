Celcius Logistics, a domestic aggregator providing end-to-end cold-chain solutions, has secured ₹40 crore in a pre-series B funding round led by existing investor IvyCap Ventures.

Other investors include ⁠Mumbai Angels and Caret Capital. The platform connects shippers and transporters for cold chain requirements, ensuring last-mile and hyperlocal delivery for stakeholders.

It had in April 2023 raised ₹100 crore in a Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures.

Celcius Logistics aims to deploy the fresh capital to strengthen its transportation management system (TMS) and warehouse management system (WMS), and reach over 500 cities within a year

Swarup Bose, Celcius Logistics Founder and CEO, said, “Our technology-driven platform addresses the current challenges, including operational inefficiencies, faced by the Indian cold-chain ecosystem. We enable manufacturers and transport companies, particularly in the food and pharma industries, to ensure seamless delivery of perishable items. The real-time monitoring updates and analytics also help in reducing wastage of such goods.”

The transportation and warehousing systems bring in transparency and operational efficiency, ensuring quality compliance in the cold chain logistics industry, he added.

Currently, the platform has 4,000 vehicles, 107 cold storage facilities, 27 distribution centres, and 200 hyperlocal riders across the country. It has transported over four lakh tonnes of perishable cargo, including dairy, pharma products, fruits, seafood as well as fresh agricultural produce. Its clients include Zomato, Spicejet, Reliance Pharma, Maersk, Prabhat Dairy, Baskin Robbins, Vadilal, Domino’s, Keventers, and Godrej Agrovet, among others.

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, said, “We are proud to continue our support for Celcius Logistics and see them build an unbroken and robust cold supply chain. The passion and commitment of the team to digitise the cold chain industry is commendable and we believe that the fresh investment will further accelerate their growth journey and benefit stakeholders nationwide.”

