Automobile movement by Central Railway doubled year-on-year in December.

Central Railway said its best monthly automobile loading was registered in December.

It operated 116 automobile rakes of 26 coaches each in December as compared with 51 in the same month previously.

“The efforts of the business development units for automobiles at the headquarters and at the division level, has helped us capture new traffic and also increase movement of automobile freight trains,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

To increase automobile movement, Indian Railways has developed high-speed automobile carriers from unused passenger coaches, with the potential to hit a speed of 110 kmph and a higher payload of 12 tonnes.

Companies to increase automobile transport by train

businessline had earlier reported that key automobile players, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra were distributing their vehicles by rail, and planned to increase the vehicle distribution network by up to 30 per cent by 2027.

Companies want to further increase transport of vehicles on-board railway wagons.

“In FY21-22, we dispatched nearly (including export vehicles till port) 15 per cent of our total sales by rail, and we are working to increase this to 30 per cent in the next 5-6 years,” Deepak Thukral, Executive Officer, Parts & Accessories and Logistics, Maruti Suzuki, had told businessline earlier.

