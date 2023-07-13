Chennai Metro Rail Limited signed the Contract Agreement with Dineshchandra-Soma joint venture on Thursday to construct underground stations in Corridor-03. The contract is part of JICA funding for Phase II.

The letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to the Joint Venture on June 2 for a value of ₹1,063.37 crore (Including Provisional Sum & GST).

The scope of work involves the construction of four underground stations at Moolakadai, Sembiyam, Perambur Market and Perambur Metro Crossover at Sembiyam and works other than the diaphragm wall of two underground stations a Madhavaram Milk Colony and Murari Hospital (Madhavaram High Road Metro) in Corridor-03 of CMRL Phase-II Project, says a release.

The 45.8 km corridor-3 links Madhavaram Milk Colony in North West Chennai to Old Mahabalipuram Road in Siruseri.