CII-Mangaluru urges Karnataka govt to study viability of 6-lane highway project

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
The Mangaluru chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Karnataka government to study the viability of implementing six-lane road connectivity project between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.
In a memorandum to Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, the CII said that an elaborate plan for a six-lane road connectivity project (tunnel project) by Japan International Cooperation Agency is already with the State government.
K Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of CII, said there is a need to study the viability of implementing the tunnel project.
Terming New Mangalore Port as one of the best all-weather ports in the country, he said it has every facility required to help exporters of the region to ship out their goods. However, the port is handling bulk cargo to a large extent. The shipments of containerized general cargo is very low. He said the New Mangalore Port is underutilised by the exporters in Karnataka mainly due to the problems in road and rail connectivity from manufacturing hubs to the port.
Rao said most of the cargoes are moving from Bengaluru Inland Container Depot to Chennai or through Nava Sheva, Mumbai, resulting in additional costs to the exporters and making them uncompetitive. The movement of cargo is hampered due to difficulty in negotiating the gradient by the trains and also poor road connectivity in the Shiradi ghat near Hassan region on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway.
He said the implementation of the six-lane road connectivity project (tunnel project) will augur well in building competitiveness for the exporters of Karnataka region. This will also help fully utilise the potential of NMPT.
He requested the government to convene a meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss the issue and take it further.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...