Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, on Thursday said it has been awarded the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test, commission 312 standard gauge metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion.

The contract awarded by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is worth €312 million.

It includes design and manufacturing of 234 standard gauge metro cars for Line 7 extension (Pink Line 12.558 km) on the Mukundpur– Maujpur corridor, and the Line 8 extension (Magenta Line 28.92 km) for the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor; design and manufacture of 78 standard gauge metro cars for the 23.622 km silver line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, including 15-year maintenance of these 78 cars .

Alstom will supply its class-leading Metropolis train sets for this order. Alstom has delivered more than 800 metro cars that are in service for the Delhi Metro network.

New trains

The new trains will be built at Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing site in Sricity , which has a strong portfolio of delivering for major domestic and international projects.

Commenting on this win, Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India Cluster said, “Delhi NCR is amongst the largest urban clusters in the world. Faced with the realities of climate change, such megacities need reliable and sustainable public transport solutions.

Alstom is pleased to continue the partnership with Delhi Metro, one of Asia’s largest rapid transit systems. Our trains have a high recyclability of all materials and low-weight design to reduce energy consumption that will greatly contribute to minimising environmental impact in the region.”

Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 391 km with 286 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

In addition to providing rolling stock, Alstom has, in the past partnered with DMRC for several other projects, including implementation of supply and commissioning of train control and signalling system for DMRC’s Red line (L1), Yellow Line (L2), Green Line (L5), Violet Line (L6), Pink Line (L7) during Phase I, II & III.

Alstom has also delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi, and is currently delivering trains & signalling for Bhopal–Indore Metro project, Kanpur-Agra Metro project, Mumbai Metro Line 3 and for India’s first semi-high-speed rail network, NCRTC-RRTS that connects Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut.