Delhivery raises $125 m from VC firm Addition

Logistics unicorn, Delhivery has raised $125 million from Lee Fixel’s venture capital firm Addition.

Lee Fixel has been investing and re-investing in the company since 2015. Delhivery has earlier shared plans to go public between December this year and March 2022.

Commenting on the investment Sahil Barua, CEO, Delhivery, said, “We have a long-standing relationship with Lee and are delighted to welcome him to our cap table again. This investment reinforces the trust that institutional investors have placed in Delhivery and is a validation of the strength of our business.”

Lee Fixel, founder, Addition, said, “Delhivery has established a market-leading position and has attracted several marquee investors. We are pleased to continue to support Delhivery and its new logistics SaaS.”

Delhivery was founded by Mohit Tandon, Barua, Bhavesh Manglani, Kapil Bharati and Suraj Saharan in 2011.

It claims to have successfully fulfilled over 1 billion shipments since inception and today works with over 17,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.