DGCA extends flight caps on SpiceJet till October 29

Budget-carrier SpiceJet will continue to operate only 50 per cent of approved flights till October 29, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in an order, on Wednesday. Restrictions have been extended by one month, as a matter of “abundant caution”, the order said.

During the period, the airline will be subject to “enhanced surveillance by the DGCA”, it further added.

“ The competent authority has decided that the restrictions imposed in the order dated 27.07.2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule that is 29.10.2022,” the order said.

Safety precaution

In an earlier order, the DGCA has asked the airline to operate limited flights – 50 per cent of its summer schedule for a period of 8 weeks (till September-end) - as a safety precaution. The move had come after SpiceJet flights were involved in several incidents which the sector watchdog said was because of “poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions” (by the airline).

Restrictions are to be lifted only after the carrier is able to prove that it had sufficient technical support and financial resources to go ahead.

However, the DGCA order said “there has been an appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents”.

The cash-strapped airline’s promoter, Ajay Singh, has been in talks for a stake sale in a bid to raise finances. Other fund raising options are being explored too. However, so far, no recapitalisation has happened.