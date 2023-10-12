Domestic air traffic marginally declined in September on a month-on-month basis due to one lesser day and fewer flights in Delhi on three days due to the G-20 event.

In September, domestic airlines flew 12.2 million passengers which was 1.4 per cent lower than August which saw 12.4 million passengers. Over 160 flights to/from Delhi were cancelled during September 8-10 when the capital hosted the G-20 summit.

Seat occupancy in September was 87.2 per cent compared to 86.6 per cent in August.

IndiGo reported the highest market ( 63.4 per cent ) and the best on time performance among airlines (83.6 per cent) in September. The airline also had the highest cancellations among major airlines with 0.92 per cent cancellation rate.

Akasa Air’s market share stabilised at 4.2 per cent after seeing a decline in August. The airline has been forced to cancel flights and curtail its schedule due to sudden resignation of over 40 pilots.

