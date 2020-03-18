Domestic airlines fly 1.2 crore passengers in February 2020 as against 1.1 crore in the same month last year

Domestic airlines flew 1.23 crore passengers in February this year as compared to 1.13 crore passengers during the same period previously, the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows.

IndiGo, the Delhi based low-cost airline, carried 59.31 lakh of the 1.23 crore passengers flown in February this year followed by SpiceJet (18.91 lakh), Air India (14.81 lakh), GoAir (12.31 lakh), Air Asia (8.97 lakh) and Vistara (8.34 lakh), the data shows.

SpiceJet maintained its number one position among all domestic airlines, reporting a Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 93 per cent in February this year. Passenger Load Factor shows how many seats in an aircraft are being occupied. GoAir reported the second highest PLF (90.5 per cent), followed by IndiGo (88.3 per cent), Vistara (88 per cent) and Air Asia (83.6 per cent). Air India reported a PLF of 81.9 per cent.

Air Asia reported the best On Time Performance among all domestic airlines at 83.4 per cent followed by IndiGo (81.6 per cent), Go Air (78.6 per cent), Vistara (74.9 per cent), SpiceJet (74.4 per cent) and Air India (51 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

A flight is considered on time if its actual departure or arrival time is within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. On-time performance is calculated at the four metro airports as they have the technology to capture the data to calculate performance.

The industry paid just over ₹2.73 crore to over 1.8 lakh passengers affected by flight delays or cancellations. This includes ₹1.20 crore paid to provide facilities to 1.8 lakh passengers who were affected by delays.