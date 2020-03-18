Domestic airlines fly 1.2 crore passengers in February 2020 as against 1.1 crore in the same month last year

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Domestic airlines flew 1.23 crore passengers in February this year as compared to 1.13 crore passengers during the same period previously, the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows.
IndiGo, the Delhi based low-cost airline, carried 59.31 lakh of the 1.23 crore passengers flown in February this year followed by SpiceJet (18.91 lakh), Air India (14.81 lakh), GoAir (12.31 lakh), Air Asia (8.97 lakh) and Vistara (8.34 lakh), the data shows.
SpiceJet maintained its number one position among all domestic airlines, reporting a Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 93 per cent in February this year. Passenger Load Factor shows how many seats in an aircraft are being occupied. GoAir reported the second highest PLF (90.5 per cent), followed by IndiGo (88.3 per cent), Vistara (88 per cent) and Air Asia (83.6 per cent). Air India reported a PLF of 81.9 per cent.
Air Asia reported the best On Time Performance among all domestic airlines at 83.4 per cent followed by IndiGo (81.6 per cent), Go Air (78.6 per cent), Vistara (74.9 per cent), SpiceJet (74.4 per cent) and Air India (51 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
A flight is considered on time if its actual departure or arrival time is within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. On-time performance is calculated at the four metro airports as they have the technology to capture the data to calculate performance.
The industry paid just over ₹2.73 crore to over 1.8 lakh passengers affected by flight delays or cancellations. This includes ₹1.20 crore paid to provide facilities to 1.8 lakh passengers who were affected by delays.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...