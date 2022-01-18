New Delhi January 18 New Delhi-based online travel portal, EaseMyTrip, on Tuesday announced an “exclusive partnership” with Flybig – a regional airline.

The partnership will enable the online portal to be the only seller of Flybig’s tickets. Moreover, the bookings of Flybig by any other online travel portals will also go through and be processed by EaseMyTrip.

General sales agent

This is the first time that a Scheduled Commuter Airline (SCA) is exclusively partnering with an online travel platform, for flight bookings, thereby making EaseMyTrip become a general sales agent (GSA) for a domestic airline, it said in a press release.

According to Nishant Pitti, CEO & co-founder, EaseMyTrip – the country’s second largest travel platform, air travel is witnessing a major boom across Tier 2 and 3 cities, the partnership will bring more destinations within the reach of its customer base.

EaseMyTrip controls over a 50 per cent market share in the air segment.

“Amid pandemic, this is the best opportunity for Flybig to control its cost, improve sales and increase profits. Combining our local presence and EaseMyTrip’s market coverage, we hope to explore new avenues for growth, widen our network and flight options, and allow our customers to experience the best-in-class services,” Flybig’s CMD Captain Sanjay Mandavia said.

Flybig is looking at 5 aircraft inductions by March 2022; offering 75,000 seats with over 35 departures in a day in 2022. It will operate mainly under UDAN Scheme (regional connectivity scheme) connecting the Northeast and Central East parts of India.