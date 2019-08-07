Essar Ports’ Salaya terminal Q1 cargo throughput jumps 160%

Essar Port on Wednesday informed that its arm, Essar Bulk Terminal Salaya Ltd (EBTSL) registered a cargo throughput of 1.3 million tonnes (MT) for the quarter ended June 30 2019, showing an impressive growth of 160 per cent from 0.5 MT reported for the same period last year.

The company informed that it is also the best throughput achieved since the terminal’s commissioning in 2018. EBTSL operates the deepest draft all-weather terminal in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region with capacity of 20 MTPA.

The terminal is capable of handling commodities like coal, bauxite, limestone, fertilizer and has the flexibility for both import and export cargo.

Also, after Essar Power Gujarat resumed operations at its 1200 Mw power plant at Salaya, EBTSL is hopeful of a significant boost to its topline and cargo throughput in the subsequent quarters this year. The integrated Salaya Power Plant requires around 4 million tonnes of coal every year.

Essar Ports has invested Rs 11,000 crore in total for developing terminals in three states with combined capacity of 110 MTPA, which is roughly 5 per cent of India’s port capacity.

An Essar Port statement said, "The Company is a leader in the non-containerized bulk cargo space. Essar Ports has clocked a throughput of 40 MT in 2018-19, and expects to handle over 60 MT in the current financial year."