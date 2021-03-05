French box line CMA CGM starts block train service from Mundra to Panipat

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
French container shipping line CMA CGM S A and Dubai’s logistics company DP World have teamed up to run a weekly block train service linking Mundra port in Gujarat with the inland container depot (ICD) run by D P World at Panipat in Haryana.
A block train is a full train service dedicated to one customer.
This is the first, fully loaded, 90-twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU’s), block train service run by a shipping line between Mundra and Panipat and the tenth overall operated by CMA CGM across India, connecting other destinations.
The new weekly block train service will depart Saturday/Sunday, providing a dedicated and seamless connection from Mundra Port to the Panipat ICD, facilitating customers’ cargo to reach internal markets faster. With priority rail out option and fixed train schedule, customers will be able to minimize waiting time at the port and plan their cargo movements effectively, a statement from CMA CGM said.
CMA CGM said it is offering sustainable door-to-door solutions to allow its customers to significantly reduce their transported goods’ carbon footprint. Compared to cargo movement via truck, the block train option reduces Co2 emissions by as much as 67%.
“This block train service will provide a dedicated and direct loop from Mundra port to ICD, which will optimize the current transit time and help customers expand their business while reducing their Co2 emissions,” said Atit Mahajan, General Manager, CMA CGM India.
CMA CGM connects India to the rest of the world with 12 shipping services making 12 weekly calls at various ports.
