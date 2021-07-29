Gangavaram Port sets record in discharging bauxite ore

Gangavaram Port has set a 'national record' on Thursday by discharging 125,380 tonnes of bauxite within 24 hours using the mechanical unloading system.

The vessel, M V. Berge Apo, carrying 165,598 tonnes of bauxite, was berthed at GPL on account of Vedanta Limited.

'This achievement stands out as the 'fastest' bauxite discharge rate in the history of any port in India," Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) said in a release.

The port team achieved the highest loading with the difficult grade of iron ore fines.

The vessel MV Night Sky which was berthed at GPL, used MHC (Mechanical and Ship Loader) simultaneously. The ship was berthed at 09:40 hours on July 27, 2021, and commenced her loading at 14:05 hours on July 27, 2021, by engaging manual MHC mode as well as mechanical through ship loader mode, the release added.