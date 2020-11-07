GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo signs MoU with TSRTC for Cargo Bus Feeder Service

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo & Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to jointly promote International Export and Import Cargo.
This will be done by the launch of First Mile and Last Mile Cargo Bus Feeder Service (BFS) that would connect GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal to other parts of Telangana and neighbouring states.
Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary-TR&B and Managing Director-TSRTC signed the MoU in the presence of Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Minister of Transport, Government of Telangana.
GHAC is a modern Air Cargo Terminal providing a range of facilities to cater to various types/commodities of cargo. It specializes in handling sensitive cargo such as pharma, vaccines, perishables, eerospace, engineering and electronic goods. It has dedicated Cold Rooms and Processing Facilities to handle temperature controlled shipments upto -20 degree C.
With its Strategic location and vast options of international connectivity through dedicated Freighters, Charters and Passenger Airlines, GHAC is a Gateway connecting South-Central India Region to over 200 destinations globally.
As per the MoU, TSRTC will start first-mile Pick-up and Delivery service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. It will also provide the Last Mile Connectivity for International Import shipments landing at Hyderabad Airport for connections to hinterland areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This partnership also envisages start of Reefer Cargo Bus Service that would provide reliable connectivity for Exports of Pharma and Perishable products through Hyderabad Airport.
GMR Cargo and TSRTC will jointly market the First and Last mile TSRTC Cargo Bus Feeder Service among the International Air Cargo Trade. As part of the MoU, GMR Cargo will be starting Cargo Bus service covering key Feeder and Delivery Routes. GMR Cargo will also open TSRTC Counters at the Cargo Terminal dedicated for Cargo Trade for booking and delivery related services.
SGK Kishore, ED- South & CIO, GMR Airports, said, “This MoU between GMR Cargo and TSRTC is a Strategic milestone towards developing a Multi-modal Air Cargo corridor. This joint initiative will immensely improve value realization and boost the Exports and Imports from Hyderabad benefiting the Trade Community via a collaborative approach.”
Puvvada Ajay Kumar said, “This partnership will provide a seamless connectivity in logistic services at economical rates in Telangana state and other neighbouring states as well.”
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...