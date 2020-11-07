GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo signs MoU with TSRTC for Cargo Bus Feeder Service

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo & Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to jointly promote International Export and Import Cargo.

This will be done by the launch of First Mile and Last Mile Cargo Bus Feeder Service (BFS) that would connect GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal to other parts of Telangana and neighbouring states.

Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary-TR&B and Managing Director-TSRTC signed the MoU in the presence of Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Minister of Transport, Government of Telangana.

GHAC is a modern Air Cargo Terminal providing a range of facilities to cater to various types/commodities of cargo. It specializes in handling sensitive cargo such as pharma, vaccines, perishables, eerospace, engineering and electronic goods. It has dedicated Cold Rooms and Processing Facilities to handle temperature controlled shipments upto -20 degree C.

With its Strategic location and vast options of international connectivity through dedicated Freighters, Charters and Passenger Airlines, GHAC is a Gateway connecting South-Central India Region to over 200 destinations globally.

Details of the MoU

As per the MoU, TSRTC will start first-mile Pick-up and Delivery service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. It will also provide the Last Mile Connectivity for International Import shipments landing at Hyderabad Airport for connections to hinterland areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This partnership also envisages start of Reefer Cargo Bus Service that would provide reliable connectivity for Exports of Pharma and Perishable products through Hyderabad Airport.

GMR Cargo and TSRTC will jointly market the First and Last mile TSRTC Cargo Bus Feeder Service among the International Air Cargo Trade. As part of the MoU, GMR Cargo will be starting Cargo Bus service covering key Feeder and Delivery Routes. GMR Cargo will also open TSRTC Counters at the Cargo Terminal dedicated for Cargo Trade for booking and delivery related services.

SGK Kishore, ED- South & CIO, GMR Airports, said, “This MoU between GMR Cargo and TSRTC is a Strategic milestone towards developing a Multi-modal Air Cargo corridor. This joint initiative will immensely improve value realization and boost the Exports and Imports from Hyderabad benefiting the Trade Community via a collaborative approach.”

Puvvada Ajay Kumar said, “This partnership will provide a seamless connectivity in logistic services at economical rates in Telangana state and other neighbouring states as well.”