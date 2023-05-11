Mumbai, May 11 Go First’s Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Abhilash Lal along with the CEO, Kaushik Khona is set to meet the airline’s employees on Friday. The airline has taken “all necessary steps” for revival, Khona said.

The Delhi bench of NCLT admitted GoFirst’s insolvency petition on Wednesday. This effectively means that a moratorium has been implemented barring lessors, lenders and vendors from taking further action in case of a default.

On May 11, addressing his employees, the airline’s CEO wrote an email informing that the moratorium will effectively mean that we will have the ability to retain the aircraft. A copy of the letter has been reviewed by businessline.

To brief the employees of the further steps, Khona said, “I along with the Interim resolution professional will engage and meet you on Friday if not today to give you further update on the way forward.”

Informing the employees about the steps taken by them so far, he said, “The company has taken all necessary steps to start the revival and resolution as per the applicable law,” Khona said. The company has taken steps to enforce the Arbitration award and has as a first step filed application at Delaware Court jurisdiction at US, he explained.

He further added that it has taken steps to procure the serviceable engines which Pratt and Whitney, which has not provided in spite of the clear award by the Emergency Arbitrator, he added.