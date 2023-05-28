Go First’s CEO Kaushik Khona has told its pilots that with effect from June 1, it will be paying a retention allowance. It will pay a retention allowance of ₹1 lakh to captains and ₹50,000 to first officers.

The airline, which temporarily suspended operations on May 2, told its pilots on Sunday that “things shape up as per the present progress and plan, it won’t take long before we will be flying again which will also enable us to be regular on salary payments.” The airline is yet to pay salary for April and May.

He said that the retention allowance will be applicable to all captains and first officers who are released online for flying and are on our payroll as on 31 May 2023. “We are also going to reintroduce the longevity bonus which we expect to announce soon,” Khona said.

Along with this, the airline has offered pilots to revoke the resignation till 15 June, who will also be eligible for the retention allowance. “It will include those who may have resigned till date but are willing to withdraw their resignations by 15 June 2023,” the letter stated. A copy of the letter has been reviewed by businessline .

The airline is yet to restart operations. It has suspended operations till May 30.

In another letter, dated May 28, though, the airline said it will operate a test flight on May 30, at 3 pm, from Bombay, subject to DGCA approvals, and that it may resume operations on May 31. The DGCA did not respond to this paper’s query.

The airline was filed for voluntary insolvency earlier this month. It has dues to the tune of ₹11,000 crore. The airline has blamed Pratt and Whitney for the temporary suspension. Last week, addressing the pilots, Khona had said the airline is committed to pay its employees before restarting operations.